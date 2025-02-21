State vehicle seen covered in snow and ice traveling on Connecticut roads

An NBC Connecticut viewer, who wished to remain anonymous, said they could not believe what they were seeing.

“I was shocked to see they were going to drive and continue on the road, but that’s what they did.”

They sent us photos of what appears to be a state-leased car covered in snow and ice at around noontime on Thursday.

The viewer told us the car pulled out of a commuter lot on Route 305 in Windsor and headed to Interstate 91 South.

Sergeant Luke Davis from the Connecticut State Police said everyone needs to clear their cars of snow and ice.

“It should be an expectation that anybody employed by the state of Connecticut, regardless of whether they're with us or another state agency, should be taking the same care and diligence and clearing off a vehicle," Davis said.

He said the only exception is while there is a storm happening.

“A lot of circumstances can cause excess snow and ice to actually strike other vehicles, which causes property damage to property owned by another, even causing injury to people," Davis said.

So what is the penalty for not clearing ice and snow off your car?

"For any vehicle, whether it be a passenger vehicle or commercial vehicle, the fine is $120," Davis said. "And that fine amount is subject to increasing if it causes property damage or injury to another person.

Leigh Appleby, the director of communications for Connecticut Administrative Services, tells us the car in the photos is leased to the Department of Public Health.

Appleby said, “As is our procedure when addressing public tips, we have assigned this matter to DPH's agency transportation administrator, who is responsible for investigating the incident and rendering any potential discipline as outlined in General Letter 115.”

The viewer said they do not want anyone to get in trouble; rather, they want to send a message to prevent people from driving their car with snow and ice on it.

“I'd hate to see anybody, you know, lose their position or get in any type of serious trouble as long as nobody was hurt. Let’s just say this is wrong, and we shouldn’t do it again.”