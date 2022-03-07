State Wants to Hear About Suspected Price Gouging at Gas Pumps Amid Increases

The State of Connecticut is asking residents to report any suspected price gouging at gas pumps as prices continue to climb.

Attorney General William Tong said the abnormal market disruption in gasoline prices is triggering additional protections against price gouging. The additional protections will be in place through April 2, 2022.

"Overcharging consumers is unacceptable at any time, but during this abnormal market disruption it is illegal. If you see anyone charging excessive gas prices, I want to know. We will investigate every report and will take strong action against anyone taking advantage of Connecticut consumers during this international crisis,” Attorney General Tong said in part in a statement.

Gas prices are averaging over $4 a gallon for much of the state, according to AAA.

During an abnormal market disruption, Tong said it is "unlawful to charge an 'unconscionably excessive price' for energy resources, including gasoline, electricity, and home heating oil." The unconscionably excessive price can happen when there is a large disparity between the price during the market disruption and the price right before the market disruption.

“While consumers can expect gas prices to fluctuate more than usual at this time, any unconsciously high increase could be a sign of price gouging, which is illegal. Consumers who suspect price gouging at the pump should file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General,” said Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull.

The abnormal market disruption declaration covers unconscionably excessive prices charged at retail, distributor and wholesale levels, Tong added.

Anyone who suspects price gouging should file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General online here or by phone at (860) 808-5318.