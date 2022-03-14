State Warns About Illegal Gambling Platforms Ahead of College Basketball Tournament

As we get closer to the start of the NCAA basketball tournament, some state leaders are issuing a warning about sports betting and the risk of betting through platforms that aren’t licensed to legally operate in the state.

The state Department of Consumer Protection and Attorney General William Tong warn that only three gaming operators are approved for internet gaming in Connecticut and they are DraftKings, FanDuel, and Play Sugarhouse.

This warning comes as the department has received reports of illegal offshore gambling businesses soliciting Connecticut residents to bet through their online platforms.

Officials said illegal gambling websites are not licensed to accept wagers within Connecticut and warn that users might not realize these companies don’t comply with state regulations created to protect consumers’ personal information and money.

“These illegal offshore gambling websites are highly professional organizations with large budgets, and often they market directly to Connecticut consumers using endorsements from retired famous professional athletes,” Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull said in a statement.

Seagull warns that the games haven’t been reviewed to ensure they are run fairly, and consumers are putting their personal information and money at risk by using them.

Tong said that companies other than DraftKings, FanDuel and Play Sugarhouse that are marketing to Connecticut residents are violating state law and should be reported to the Department of Consumer Protection.

Warnings About Illegal Sports Betting

The state Department of Consumer Protection and Attorney General William Tong warn:

Illegal offshore gambling websites often call potential patrons directly and use high-pressure sales tactics to get them to make a deposit and place wagers.

These companies tell people it’s legal to place a bet on these sites from Connecticut when it is not, and there is no guarantee that you will receive winnings.

These sites often use third-party vendors to hide the payments from a patron’s bank, which is obligated to stop financial transactions involving illegal gambling operations.

If you are aware of illegal gambling businesses marketing in Connecticut, report it by emailing dcp.gaming@ct.gov.

Information about gaming in Connecticut is available online here at ct.gov/gaming.

Information on services available in Connecticut for those who may have a problem with gambling is available at portal.ct.gov/problemgaming. Learn about self-exclusion at ct.gov/selfexclusion.