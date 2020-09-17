Report, Body Cam Footage Detail Moments Before Naugatuck Police Officer Fired Weapon

The Fairfield State's Attorney's office has released its preliminary report into an investigation into a traffic stop that led to a Naugatuck police officer firing his weapon on Monday.

The two Naugatuck police officers involved in the incident were both wearing body cameras. The state's attorney released that footage to accompany the preliminary report Thursday.

According to the report, police said the incident started as a traffic stop at 8 p.m. on Monday on the Route 8 northbound on-ramp at Maple Street. Police said an officer at the scene, Officer Kevin Zainc, observed what he called a hand-to-hand drug transaction while on-duty, which prompted him to pull the car over, according to the state's attorney.

Police identified the driver as Roznovsky Machado, 24, of Waterbury. He was driving an orange 2019 Dodge Charger with Ohio registration HQJ2680 during the traffic stop, according to police.

The report said Zainc parked his car behind Machado's car and he was unable to present a valid driver's license when asked. The body camera footage shows the interaction between Zainc and Machado.

Then, a second officer, Sgt. Nicholas Kehoss, arrived at the scene to assist in the traffic stop. He parked in front of Machado's car so that it was blocked in, the state's attorney said.

Machado then put his car in reverse and tried to flee the scene, according to the report. An officer can be heard on the bodycam footage saying "Don't do it, don't do it," as Machado drives off.

According to the report, Machado hit Kehoss's car and drove directly toward the officer, who was outside his car at the time.

State police said Kehoss fired at the vehicle when Machado drove toward him. Zainc did not fire his weapon, according to state police.

Kehoss was hit and sustained minor injuries for which he was treated and released from the hospital, according to state police.

The state's attorney said Machado was driving a rental car which was later found in Waterbury.

Kehoss has been with the Naugatuck Police Department for 10 years and Zainc has been with the police department for 15 years.

Police said Machado has not been located and it is unknown if he was injured from the gunfire. He faces charges including attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and assault on an officer.

Connecticut State Police and the Fairfield State's Attorney are investigating the use of force.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes Squad at 860-626-7900.

Naugatuck police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Machado to contact NPD at 203-729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.