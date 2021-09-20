BURLINGTON

State's Attorney to Make Announcement About Investigation Into 2018 Killing of Litchfield Mother

More than three years after the killing of a Litchfield mother, state officials have planned an announcement about the investigation of the crime.

The body of 26-year-old Kelsey Mazzamaro was found in a Burlington pond in May 2018. She had been strangled, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The pond is located in a wooded area near Upson Road in Burlington.

Mazzamaro was the mother of two small children.

New Britain State's Attorney Brian Preleski has scheduled a news conference Monday afternoon to make an announcement about the investigation into Mazzamaro's death. The news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m.

