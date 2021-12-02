State's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Hits 6.5%, Hospitalizations Climb

The state's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 6.52% Thursday, another high not seen in months. The last time Connecticut's positivity rate reached 6% was in January.

There were 24,940 new tests reported, of which 1,627 came back positive.

Hospitalizations also continue to climb, reaching 414, a net increase of 29 from the day before.

There were 44 new deaths reported. Note that the state reports COVID-19 related deaths once a week on Thursdays. To date, Connecticut has seen 8,909 deaths related to the virus.

The worrying increase in numbers comes as the world watches developments from the omicron variant, which was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has since been found in countries around the globe, including two cases in the U.S.

Public health officials continue to urge residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots to protect against the spread during the busy holiday season.

