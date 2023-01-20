connecticut schools

State's Technical High Schools Placed in Secure School Mode Over Possible Threat

Breaking News NBC Connecticut graphic
NBC News

The state’s technical high schools have all been put into secure school protocol as a precaution after a possible threat.

All exterior doors are locked and no outside visitors will be allowed access to the buildings, according to an official from the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System.

The school official said it was brought to CTECS’ attention that there might have been a threat involving the state’s technical high schools, so they investigated in collaboration with the state police.

The director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System said state police do not believe the threat is credible, but out of an abundance of caution all CTECS locations have been placed in a secure school protocol.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

connecticut schools
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us