State's Technical High Schools Placed in Secure School Mode Over Possible Threat

The state’s technical high schools have all been put into secure school protocol as a precaution after a possible threat.

All exterior doors are locked and no outside visitors will be allowed access to the buildings, according to an official from the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System.

The school official said it was brought to CTECS’ attention that there might have been a threat involving the state’s technical high schools, so they investigated in collaboration with the state police.

The director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System said state police do not believe the threat is credible, but out of an abundance of caution all CTECS locations have been placed in a secure school protocol.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.