State's Vaccination Effort Continues to Expand

On Thursday the state’s vaccination effort expands with more spots to get a shot.

Some won’t even require an appointment.

“It's a big day (Thursday). So this is a real feat of design,” said Mayor Shari Cantor (D – West Hartford).

Cantor explained how the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District will open a regional vaccination clinic at a vacant grocery store on Thursday.

It’s on Kane Street right near I-84.

“It is in such a convenient area of town. But it's just 72,000 square foot space with a sea of parking and it allows us to really expand as much as we can to provide vaccines,” said Cantor.

They plan to hand out hundreds of doses a day at the new site.

And they are hoping to eventually be able to increase the number of slots.

“We expect it to go for a couple of months till the end of May, and until we really capture most of the people that that are able to get vaccinated,” said Cantor.

The West Hartford site will initially be open Thursday and Friday with hopes to later expand hours. It’s highly encouraged you register though some walk-ins will be allowed.

Also on Thursday the FEMA mobile vaccination clinic will set up on the New Haven Green for two days.

Thursday is the second day of special pop-up clinics in Meriden.

“Anytime we can get shots in people's arms, that is becoming the most important thing we can do right now, right?” said Mayor Kevin Scarpati of Meriden.

Griffin Hospital is running the sites at the Augusta Curtis Cultural Center and the Meriden YMCA on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are 125 Johnson & Johnson doses and it’s first come, first serve for Meriden residents only.

“We are in a race against the variants. So it's important to get our community vaccinated and communities across the state and these mobile clinics that are popping up now in Meriden are certainly going to help do that,” said Scarpati.