Statewide burn ban lifted after recent rainfall lowers fire danger

The statewide burn ban in effect has now been lifted following recent rainfall, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Authorities said the ban, which applied to all of Connecticut's state parks, forests and wildlife management areas, is lifted effective immediately. It has been in effect since Oct. 26.

The decision comes after recent rainfall significantly improved conditions and lowered the fire danger, according to DEEP. Residents are still urged to talk to their local municipalities for guidance on burning.

Since October, the state has faced one of the most challenging wildfire seasons in recent history, with 227 fires reported. Officials said dry conditions and high winds created a perfect storm for wildfire activity.

"This season tested us, but it also showcased the effectiveness of our coordinated statewide response and the value of preparedness and collaboration,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “From local fire departments to international crews, every responder was vital in protecting Connecticut’s communities and wildlands."

Firefighting crews from states across the country were called in to help battle brush fires, including Oregon, Maine, New Hampshire, California, New York and more.

DEEP said these fires highlight growing challenges of extreme weather events driven by climate change, noting that the state saw historic flooding just months ago and shortly after, the focus shifted to wildfire defense.

"The range of emergency events this fall highlights our need to prepare for more frequent and severe weather,” Dykes said. “Proactive strategies, strong partnerships and investments in infrastructure and emergency planning not only address today’s challenges but build lasting resilience, delivering immediate value and long-term savings to Connecticut."

Despite the burn ban being lifted, officials say residents should be sure to adhere to local burn bans. People are still being asked to handle fire responsibly, dispose of ashes safely, avoid spark-generating activities and report any fires that break out as soon as possible.