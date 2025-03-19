Statewide gas average dips under $3 for the first time since 2021

The price of gas is down to its lowest number in years statewide.

According to AAA, the average cost of gas per gallon is $2.99 in Connecticut.

“Last year in Connecticut, we were looking at a statewide average of $3.38 per gallon. So that’s a big swing,” a AAA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the last time the average gallon of gas dipped below three dollars was May 7, 2021.

On average, Connecticut’s price per gallon is lower than the national average of $3.10.

New Haven and Middlesex counties rank the lowest on average for gas in the state, while Fairfield and Litchfield counties are the highest, with averages over three dollars.

Imtiaz Anjum, a local gas station owner in Bristol, said he’s setting his prices low to attract more customers inside his shop.

“Right now, we are not making any money on gas,” he said. “We just want to be even, so people can come in and buy groceries.”

He said while he’s not making a profit on gas, he has seen more people come by.

“This turned out to be a cheap price,” one of Anjum’s customers, Raheem Brown, said.