Statewide Gun Buyback Events Being Held Across Conn. Today

A statewide gun buyback is being held in several cities and towns across Connecticut on Saturday.

Multiple organizations are coming together to host the first annual #KeepKidsSafe gun buyback and gun safe giveaway day in Bridgeport, Guilford, Hartford, Newtown, Norwalk, Stamford and Waterbury.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Organizers remind residents that the events in every city and town except for Norwalk are 100% anonymous. IDs are not required and no questions will be asked. In Norwalk, IDs are required.

The events will be at the following locations:

Bridgeport : Police Dept. on Sylvan Ave.

: Police Dept. on Sylvan Ave. Guilford : Police Dept. on Church St.

: Police Dept. on Church St. Hartford : Public Works on Jennings Rd.

: Public Works on Jennings Rd. Newtown : Police Dept. on S. Main St.

: Police Dept. on S. Main St. Norwalk: Police Dept. on Monroe St.

Police Dept. on Monroe St. Stamford : Police Dept. on Bedford St.

: Police Dept. on Bedford St. Waterbury: Trinity Health of New England on West Dover St.

Anyone who turns in an operable gun will be given a gift card.

For each gun turned in, a gift card in the following amount will be given:

$25 : Single and double shot (Derringer-style) guns

: Single and double shot (Derringer-style) guns $25 : Any type of black powder guns

: Any type of black powder guns $50 : Rifles and shotguns

: Rifles and shotguns $100: Pistol and revolver handguns

Pistol and revolver handguns $200: Assault weapons (per Connecticut's summary of gun laws and to be determined by police. No newly sawed-off shotguns)

Non-operable guns, BB guns and ammunition are also welcome to be turned in, however, event organizers said no gift cards will be given for those items.

The guns must be delivered unloaded in clear plastic bags and any ammunition must be delivered in a separate bag in the trunk of the car, organizers said.

For gun owners that want to keep their guns and want to better secure their weapons, a limited number of biometric gun safes will be provided for free, according to event organizers. In order to qualify, a valid gun permit must be shown.

COVID-19 protocols will also be in place and all participants must wear a mask and comply with social distancing guidelines.

The events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.