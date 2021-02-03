‘Stay at Home. Eat Some Wings': People Plan to Skip Super Bowl Parties

Health experts are urging people to avoid parties amid the pandemic with more than 185 million viewers expected for this year’s Super Bowl.

Corey Bryant of New Britain said while in previous years he went to a family party this Sunday will look a little different.

“Stay at home. Eat some wings. Watch some football,” said Bryant. “Just me, my kids and my wife. My son has really bad asthma so I really don’t allow a lot of people around him because of the virus. Just try to stay on the safe side.”

Keeping safe is important to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"Every time we do have something like this, there always is a spike, be it a holiday, Christmas, New Year's, Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president.

On Wednesday, Dr. Fauci acknowledged like holidays the big game is a big deal in the U.S.

But he said this year it’s key to keep the crowd small.

“As much fun as it is to get together in a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that. Watch the game and enjoy it, but do it with your family or with people that are in your household," said Fauci.

And it seems like a lot of people will follow that advice.

The National Retail Federation reports its survey found nearly 187 million people in the U.S. expect to watch the game this year.

Just 28% plan to throw or attend a party or go to a bar, and that’s the lowest percentage in the survey’s history.

“There is a church I normally go to. They have a Super Bowl party,” said Dave Reeve of New Britain.

Reeve said the usual party is off because of COVID-19 and he’ll be staying home.

“Got a frozen pizza ready to go and some snacks and that’s going to do it for me this year,” said Reeve.

The Retail Federation reports the average person will spend about $75 on the Super Bowl, the lowest amount in four years.

As usual most of the cash will go toward food.