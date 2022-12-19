STEM Field Job Growth Expected to Outpace Others

There’s good news for people pursuing work in the science, technology, engineering, and math fields. This sector, otherwise known as STEM, is projected to be the fastest growing in Connecticut over the next eight years.

A report by the Connecticut Department of Labor and Department of Economic Community Development projects 18,330 jobs will be created in this sector by 2030. The Connecticut Business and Industry Association says tens of thousands of job openings already exist in these fields.

“If you think about it, we’re talking about 30, 40, potentially up to 50,000 jobs in the STEM field between today and the next couple years,” says CBIA President Chris DiPentima.

To meet that demand, DiPentima explains that bolstering the pipeline to these jobs is critical. At college and universities around the state, STEM-related studies are gaining popularity.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“STEM education is important for everyone to know. It’s really the future,” said UConn freshman Hailey Calder, who says she is studying a range of sciences.

By 2030, STEM jobs are expected to make up 9% of Connecticut’s workforce. According to Quinnipiac University’s director of career development in the School of Computing and Engineering, many of those will be in the field of computer science.

“Everybody needs somebody who can write code, who can analyze data, and help interpret data,” said John Bau, who is also the Connecticut Career Consortium president.

Some students say identifying this opportunity was a factor in choosing their major.

“I am doing computer science because of the job opportunities available now,” said UConn student Shawnuk Shinde.

And for the recent report, students find it reassuring.

“It definitely makes me feel a little bit better about the degree that I’m pursuing,” said Calder. “Makes me feel like it will be worthwhile.”

Worthwhile, and lucrative. According to the report, salaries in the STEM field, on average, were over $103,000 last year. That’s compared to just over $67,000 for overall employment.