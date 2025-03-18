Stepfather pleads no contest in go-kart crash that killed 6-year-old in Meriden

The stepfather of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in a go-kart crash in Meriden last year pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment on Tuesday, according to court officials.

Steven Stolfi was originally charged with two counts of risk of injury to a child after his stepson, Adrian, was killed in Kronenberger Park in Meriden in April.

Adrian was in the driver’s seat of the go-kart, his 4-year-old brother was riding as a passenger, when they took off at a high rate of speed, according to the arrest warrant, with Stolfi chasing after them and yelling for him to stop.

The boys crashed into a closed gate and Adrian suffered a traumatic head injury and later died.

According to the warrant, police said the go-kart was “homemade and modified by Steven Stolfi.” Police had it inspected, and wrote that the body was from a Dune-Racer Power Wheels toy car “designed and sold to be powered by a 12v battery” with a top speed of 5mph.

However, police said the go-kart had a gas engine, and was able to be operated “at top speeds of 28mph” with “no protective measures” like seatbelts and harnesses.

But Stolfi said it wasn’t homemade, it was a kit he ordered, and he followed the instructions.

A judge sentenced Stolfi Tuesday to 364 days, but suspended the sentence, meaning Stolfi won't spend any time in prison.