Stepfather Shot Stepson During Argument in Milford: Police

Police say they have charged a stepfather with shooting his stepson in Milford Sunday.

Officers responded to a home on Housatonic Drive just before 10 a.m. and found Sean Stroomer outside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

As they were helping Stroomer, police say Eric Stoughton came out of the home and a witness told officers Stoughton was the person who shot Stroomer, according to police. Stoughton is Stroomer's stepfather, police said.

Investigators say they learned an argument between the two escalated, resulting in the shooting.

Stoughton was taken into custody and Stroomer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Stoughton is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

He was held on $750,000 bond and was scheduled to be in court Monday.