Steve Bannon to be released from prison in Danbury Tuesday

Steve Bannon, the right-wing talk show host and former advisor to former President Donald Trump is being released from prison in Danbury on Tuesday.

He has been in federal prison for four months. He was convicted of contempt of Congress in its investigation into the January 6 attack at the US Capitol.

When Bannon went into prison four months ago on July 1st, he was very vocal. He did a live podcast from a nearby hotel and spoke with the media and his supporters on his way in.

"I'm a political prisoner of Nancy Pelosi. I'm a political prisoner of Merrick Garland. I'm a political prisoner -- I'm a political prisoner of Joe Biden and the corrupt Biden establishment," Bannon said.

Bannon was convicted in 2022 of not complying with a congressional subpoena from the January 6 committee. He is fighting the conviction saying he had executive privilege as an advisor to Trump.

According to Bannon, the case and prison sentence were politically motivated.

An exact time of his release has not been released yet, however, we're expecting to hear from him when he is released.