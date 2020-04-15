Stimulus Check Loopholes

Stimulus checks have been arriving in people’s bank accounts to help keep the economy moving during the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government has delivered on its promise to send stimulus checks to millions of Americans, all part of the $2.2 trillion Cares Act.

Most couples have seemed to be getting the $2,400 they were expecting. The same goes for the $1,200 most individuals are expected to receive. But when it comes to the $500 per dependent child, that’s not always happening.

We’ve heard from concerned viewers though who said they were expecting more money.

Vivian Sheen of Southington has three kids. But she only got $500 each in stimulus money for two of them. That’s because her 18-year-old son is not covered in the cares act as an eligible dependent. Only children 16 and under qualify.

“If they say he doesn’t qualify as a dependent in my household living with me, for the $500, and he turned 18 then why doesn’t he get the $1,200 as an adult who was working, either way, he’s getting nothing," Sheen said.

It’s a catch 22, according to Sheen, because her son works, is out of a job now, and has a monthly car payment.

“With no income coming in, who does that fall on? It comes back to me.”

A #Stimuluscheck #surprise. A #loophole you may not have known about if you have an older #teenager. More info this Wednesday evening 4/15/2020 at 6 PM on @NBCConnecticut #nbcct pic.twitter.com/gh1HzPU1Ff — Len Besthoff 🇺🇸 (@lennbc) April 15, 2020

NBC Connecticut asked Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes about this loophole, and if it is something the federal government will try to remedy if there’s a second round of stimulus checks.

“This was all about speed, $2.2 trillion dollars legislated you know in a matter of hours…that’s something we probably need to revisit if we work out the next bill.”

There are a number of other situations people are in that could make their stimulus checks vary, such as income and marital status. The good news? The IRS says this is not taxable income.