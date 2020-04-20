Stimulus Stall: Some Struggle to Get Answers About Their Payment

NBC Connecticut has heard from a number of viewers about problems receiving the economic impact payments put in place to help keep people, and the economy, afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

For some, getting these stimulus checks has meant the difference between paying the rent, paying the utilities, and keeping food on the table, or going without.

Michelle Tulis of East Hampton said she needs that check soon.

“It’s a hard time with this COVID, I was out of work.”

We’ve heard from many viewers in similar situations.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said in some cases, people were supposed to get a check, and it went to a closed or wrong account.

“I am hoping that they’ll be able to correct it, now that they did actually file my 2019 return," Tulis said.

Tulis explained she learned her stimulus check went into the bank account where she got her 2018 tax return, that she closed a while back.

The IRS Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on the stimulus checks does say if you got a check put in a closed account:

“The bank will reject the deposit and you will be issued a check that will be mailed to the address we have on file for you. This is generally the address on your most recent tax return. Payment will be mailed to each recipients last known address within 15 days after the payment is made.”

This has presented another concern for Tulis. She recently moved and despite filing her 2019 tax return with her most recent address and bank account, she is concerned the IRS might make the same mistake again.

She said she tried calling the IRS, and didn’t get through. The agency is telling people not to call.

An IRS spokesperson did not offer detailed comments, and directed NBC Connecticut to the IRS website section on stimulus checks.

“I don’t know how they plan on correcting this if you can’t get a hold of them” said Tulis.

Stimulus check answers for some, still remain hard to come by.