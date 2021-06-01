Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Zoom Video, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ambarella & More

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC

Kena Betancur | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday

Zoom Video — Shares of the video-messaging platform gained 2.7% after the company beat top- and bottom-line estimates during the first quarter. Zoom earned $1.32 per share on an adjusted basis, on revenue of $956 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn 99 cents per share on $906 million in revenue.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise — Shares of HPE slid 2.1% despite the company's second-quarter results exceeding expectations. HPE earned 46 cents per share during the period, excluding items, which was ahead of the 42-cent profit analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Revenue came in at $6.7 billion, also ahead of the expected $6.62 billion.

Local

Norwich 36 mins ago

‘Passport to Norwich' Aims to Boost Tourism

Mosquitoes 3 hours ago

Connecticut Begins Mosquito Testing Program For the Season

Ambarella — The camera equipment maker's stock advanced 4.3% following the company's first-quarter results. Ambarella earned 23 cents per share excluding items, and reported $70.1 million in revenue. According to estimates from FactSet, the Street was expecting 17 cents on $68.6 million in revenue.

Scotts Miracle-Gro — Shares of the lawn company climbed less than 1% after the company raised its full-year guidance. In a statement, the company said the boosted outlook is mainly due to stronger growth in the U.S.

Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessEconomymarketsfinancestocks
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us