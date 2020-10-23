Hartford

Stolen Amazon Delivery Van Crashes Into Fence in Hartford

hartford police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Someone stole an Amazon delivery van as it was making deliveries in Hartford on Friday morning and police found it after the driver crashed into a fence.

Police said the white Dodge Ram 2500 van was stolen while making deliveries on Martin Street.

Then, they said, it crashed through an iron fence, sending packages into the road and the driver ran on Edgewood Street.

Police are searching for the person who took the truck.

Quite a few packages that were in the truck are missing.

Police are urging people, including Amazon delivery drivers, to lock their cars and take the fobs.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
