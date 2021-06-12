police pursuit

Stolen Car Involved in Shots Fired Incident in Hartford Flees, Leads to Police Pursuit

Police engaged in pursuit Saturday evening in an attempt to stop a stolen vehicle allegedly involved in a shots fired incident in Hartford, according to officials.

Hartford police said that a stolen vehicle out of Manchester was involved in a shots fired incident on Martin Street at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert told NBC Connecticut that detectives saw the stolen car hours later and tried to stop it. The car then fled, which initiated the pursuit.

Officials said they were not able to stop the vehicle, but the pursuit has ended.

No one was struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported during the pursuit. No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

