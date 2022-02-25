Stolen Catalytic Converters, Guns Found Near Scene of Fatal Crash on I-384 in Manchester: Police

State police said they found two stolen guns and several stolen catalytic converters at the scene of a crash on Interstate 384 in Manchester Saturday that killed a teen and seriously injured two men.

The crash happened on I-384 East, near exit 2, shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. State police said the vehicle went off the road, into the median, hit a tree and broke apart, into two pieces.

In the debris, police found several stolen catalytic converters, cutting tools, stolen license plates and two stolen handguns, state police said.

In addition to the investigation into the crash, they are also investigating what the people in the vehicle were doing before the collision, state police said.

Troopers from Troop H, detectives from

the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad and detectives from Central District Major Crime Squad-Troop H are investigating.

Anyone with information about either investigation is asked to call TFC Wilson #1060, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098, or by email at john.wilson@ct.gov.