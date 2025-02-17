Middlebury

Stolen Quassy Amusement Park carousel figurine recovered decades later

A beloved carousel figurine that was stolen from Quassy Amusement Park has been recovered decades later.

Park officials said the Lake Quassapaug sea monster, also known as a hippocampus among carousel enthusiasts, was stolen from the park on Nov. 16, 1985. It was considered lost until this past December.

"We have gotten a priceless piece of our history back," Quassy President Eric Anderson said. The stolen figurine had operated at the park for more than 70 years before it was stolen.

Just before Christmas, a historian and broker of antique carousel figurines notified park officials that the sea monster had been found in Florida.

Photos of the figurine was posted online with an asking price of $25,000.

"He's a good guy and wanted to do the right thing," the historian said of the unsuspecting man who purchased the collection of circus and carnival stuff in a Florida warehouse.

Officials at Quassy moved quickly to buy the figurine back. The figurine was authenticated through details and paint and was bought for an undisclosed amount.

Quassy will turn over the hippocampus to a company in Plainville for a complete restoration.

"For me, it's more about getting back my dad's (late George Frantzis) favorite piece on the E. Joy Morris carousel. He frequently referred to that particular hippocampus as his most treasured," said park owner George Frantzis II.

Once the restoration is complete, the piece will likely be placed prominently in the park.

There's no word on who originally took the figurine or what may have happened to it prior to it being found.

