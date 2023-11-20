‘Stolen vehicle epidemic': West Haven PD make several arrests in string of thefts

West Haven police are investigating a string of weekend car thefts, calling it a stolen vehicle epidemic.

Authorities said nine people were taken into custody for their roles in attempted car thefts over the weekend.

The thefts started around 10:15 p.m. on Friday. Police responded to Best Gas on Boston Post Road after getting a report of a stolen Kia Forte in the area. Police said the Kia was reported stolen days prior and a man that was driving the car was arrested.

On Saturday morning, Greenwich police told West Haven officers about a stolen car they were tracking. The car, a Ford Explorer, was found on Route 34, which was flooded with heavy traffic because of the Yale vs. Harvard football game. Two women and a minor were arrested, according to police.

Four young men were also taken into custody after they were spotted trying to steal a car on Glade Street. Police said they learned that several car windows had also been smashed.

On Sunday morning, police saw a Honda CRV with a license plate stolen out of New Haven. Officers found several different stolen license plates inside the car, and a man was arrested.

"The West Haven Police Department is committed to combatting the overwhelming stolen vehicle epidemic the best we can," the police department said.

Police are asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to give them a call at 203-937-3900.