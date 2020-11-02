Stolen Vehicle Found Pulling Stolen ATM in Bristol: PD

Police are investigating after a vehicle that was stolen out of Bloomfield was found pulling a stolen ATM behind it in Bristol early Monday morning and authorities said the suspects were able to get away in a second stolen vehicle.

Officers said two vehicles were stolen out of Bloomfield and were being sought in Bristol around 3 a.m.

As police were searching for the two stolen vehicles, they said they came upon one of the stolen vehicles and it was pulling a stolen ATM behind it.

Investigators said they believe the ATM had been ripped off of its base from the People's Bank on Riverside Drive in Bristol.

As police were trying to apprehend the occupants of the stolen vehicle, the occupants were able to get into a second stolen vehicle and get away, according to police.

Police are currently searching for the second stolen vehicle. Authorities have not released a description of that vehicle.