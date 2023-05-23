Stolen Vehicle Hits Police Cruiser After Car Burglaries in East Haven: PD

A stolen vehicle crashed into a police cruiser while trying to flee the scene of multiple car burglaries that happened in East Haven early Tuesday morning.

The police department said they're investigating several thefts from vehicles in the Cosey Beach area, and a car stolen in the area of Silver Sands Road. The cars were broken into and rummaged through, according to police.

The suspect vehicle, which is believed to be another stolen vehicle from a different town, crashed into a police cruiser while fleeing.

The thefts happened between 1 and 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police are looking for your help obtaining video of a gray Mercedes C450 with five people inside, or a gray 2022 Chevy Tahoe.

Authorities said they are looking for whoever is responsible, and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Rachel Wallinger at rwallinger@easthavenpolice.com.