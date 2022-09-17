Stolen Vehicle Strikes, Heavily Damages Police Car in North Haven

A police car has heavy damage after a stolen vehicle hit it during an incident in North Haven early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to State Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a report of people attempting to break into vehicles.

The first arriving officer saw someone run across the parking lot and enter a vehicle. Police said the vehicle began traveling toward the officer while a second vehicle came from the same direction and also went toward the officer.

During this, authorities said one of the vehicles hit the responding officer's police car and caused heavy damage.

One of the vehicles, which was stolen out of Hamden, was recovered a short distance away and was unoccupied, investigators said. It was towed for processing.

The second vehicle involved in the incident, which was a stolen Kia Sportage, fled the area, police said.

According to investigators, a 14-year-old from New Haven was arrested minutes after the incident after witnesses reported that they saw the teen smashing a window to a vehicle just before police arrived.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information is asked to call Officer Brandon Opuszynski at (203) 239-5321 x284 or North Haven detectives at x240. Callers can remain anonymous.