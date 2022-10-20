Stonington Board of Ed to Hold Special Meeting to Discuss Pride Flags in Classrooms

The Stonington Board of Education is hosting a special meeting next week to discuss pride flags in classrooms. The board is expected to decide whether or not displaying pride flags in classrooms violates board policy.

The meeting is being held after the school district recently heard from a concerned parent who believed that pride flags in middle school classrooms violated a board policy. After that parent complaint, the district received a similar complaint from a parent regarding flags in the high school, according to the district's superintendent.

"My duty is to enforce the board's policy. It is a dated policy from 2015 and I really didn't have a solid answer," said Mary Ann Butler, superintendent of Stonington Public Schools.

The district received complaints regarding a total of six pride flags. Butler said that she needed time to review the policy, which surrounded political activities in schools. While she did her homework, she said that the six teachers were individually asked to remove the flags from their classrooms.

“We took these one by one in an effort to show the families who did have concerns that we were listening to them and really buy some time do our homework and figure out where we needed to stand on this policy," said Butler. "I did not send out a directive to remove all flags from the schools. We were trying to find some time to seek legal counsel and really get a clarification whether or not this particular situation fell under one of our board policies."

Since then, Butler reports that she has spoken with three attorneys and is confident that she has the information to make an informed recommendation to the board that the flag is not a partisan symbol.

"Because it is not a partisan symbol, if the policy is addressing political language, symbols, and messaging -- it doesn't apply," said Butler.

Butler will make her full recommendation to the BOE at the special meeting Tuesday night. Once she makes her recommendation, the board will vote.

“Just to clarify what the policy is intended for and what falls under it," said Farouk Rajab, the chair of the Stonington BOE.

President of the Stonington Education Association, Michael Freeman, said that he has been working with the superintendent and the BOE.

“The association's position is firm. We do not believe it is a political statement. We believe it is an inclusive symbol that just tells kids that they are walking into a classroom that is a safe and welcoming environment," said Freeman.

According to Freeman, many of the pride flags in the classrooms were given to teachers by LGBTQ+ student members of the Alliance for Acceptance. Most of the flags in question were small, about 4in x 6in, Freeman said.

"We are not telling the BOE anything but our opinion and they will make the final decision," said Freeman. "I think everybody is going to be agreeable to finding the best possible decision for our students."

The issue surrounding pride flags in classrooms has not been included in any Stonington BOE regular meeting agendas, but parents have expressed their concerns during public comment.

"I am trying to figure out how it is political. I wish someone could explain it to me. I don't see the point. We are an inclusive school. We are an inclusive community. At least I hope we are. Doing this just sets us back," William Heughins of Pawcatuck said at the October 13 Stonington BOE meeting.

Koren Jopson, a mom of Stonington students, has been standing outside of Stonington High School in the afternoons holding a pride flag.

"The flags are up there to help the kids understand we are here for you, it is just love. It is just a love symbol. It is not political. It is nothing else other than kindness and love," said Jopson. "I don't think they should take it down."

The special meeting will be held in the district office board room Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. It will be livestreamed on the district's Youtube channel. There will be a public comment period.

“I would ask for civility and understanding from the community because some people aren’t going to be happy with whatever way the board decides on this," said Butler.