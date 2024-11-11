Stonington Lobster Trap Tree dedicated to late volunteer for its fourth year

The Lobster Trap Tree is back in Stonington for a fourth year.

“It’s a way to create a joyous holiday exhibition to bring people to our community,” Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce's Lisa Konicki said. “Also pay homage to the state of Connecticut’s last commercial fishing village.”

The tree will light up in front of thousands of people on Nov. 23 at 4:30 p.m.

It's made up of approximately 460 lobster traps tied together and will stand over 35 to 40 feet tall. Over 200 artists will be showcased through the buoys placed on the tree like ornaments.

“They’re brilliant,” volunteer Andrew Field said. “Representing local businesses, local stories, everything that kind of ties in this community together.”

On Monday, dozens of volunteers started the process and worked together to assemble the tree.

“These are friends, people we’ve known for a long time,” Field said. “They come together, and we spend a day scratching our head and figuring it out.”

However, for the first year, one major contributor is missing: Daniel Crotty, who passed away in October.

Konicki said in the previous years, Crotty helped supply the clear coating that went over the buoys, estimating a cost of over $13,000.

“He would be really excited about being on the team,” Konicki said. “Helping protect the artwork and make this project come to fruition.”

She said this year’s tree lighting is dedicated to Crotty and will stay up until Jan. 7.