Stonington lobster trap tree lighting to take place Saturday

The popular lobster trap tree in Stonington will be lit for the first time this weekend.

The tree is larger in size compared to last year’s tree, with 450 buoys and just as many lobster traps. It's the third year the tree will be assembled.

Buoys from more than 125 artists and 44 local families will be featured. The buoys are designed by locals and aren’t just painted. Some are designed with stained-glass, and some are even made of yarn.

The first lighting is set for Saturday, Nov. 25, at 4:30 p.m. It'll opens at dawn each day and is lit every night between 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through the new year.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

For more information, click here. Anyone who would like to check it out can do so for free.