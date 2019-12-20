Stonington Man Charged Over Threatening Comments on Reddit: Police

A Stonington man faces criminal charges after police say he admitted to making threatening comments on the internet.

Connecticut State Police said their investigation began when they received information from the New York City Police Department about a comment made on Reddit. The comment threatened to kill a teen in Harlem suspected in the stabbing death of Barnard student Tessa Majors.

Majors was a freshman at Barnard College when she was stabbed in Morningside Park in what police say was a robbery on Dec. 10.

According to police, in the comment the poster said he wanted to “exterminate” the teen suspect, and that he was going to search Harlem “armed and ready to fire.”

Investigators identified the commenter as 31-year-old Trever Spring. According to police, Spring admitted to making the comments “out of anger” from his cell phone while in Mystic. Spring said he had read news reports about the stabbing, and was upset that Majors died over “pocket change.”

He told police he had no intention of actually going to Harlem to hurt anybody. He had no registered weapons or access to them, police said.

Spring was charged with second-degree threatening. He was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in court on January 3.