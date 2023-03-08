Stonington Police Locate Vehicle Reportedly Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Stonington Police said they've found a car that's believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened Monday night.

The police department said the suspect vehicle was located at a home in town. Authorities described the vehicle as a dark grey Toyota SUV.

Officers were called to South Broad Street in the Pawcatuck section of town around 10:45 p.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

When police arrived to the area, they said they learned a cyclist had been struck by a vehicle traveling west on South Broad Street and the vehicle had left the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The man, later identified as Gary Piver, of Stonington, was transported to Westerly Hospital in Rhode Island where he was pronounced dead. Tuesday would have been Piver's 70th birthday.

Piver was a custodian at Stonington High School, according to police.

The town of Stonington issued a statement on his passing Wednesday. Town officials said Piver "was a dedicated member of the Stonington Public Schools community and he will be greatly missed."

"We have heard reflections on Gary's compassion, his dedication to his work - never missing a day in over 17 years of service to the community, and his love of history and biking," the town said.

Detectives said they identified the vehicle with town and license plate reader cameras.

A cyclist has died after he was struck in a hit-and-run in Stonington on Monday night.

South Broad Street was closed for several hours Tuesday while police investigated the scene. If you have any information, please contact Stonington Police at (860) 599-4411.

Town officials had a moment of silence during the Board of Selectman meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.