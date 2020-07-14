Stonington Police Warn of Mail Thefts, Check Fraud

Stonington police are encouraged the public to take precautions when mailing any checks after reports of check fraud they believe are tied to stolen mail.

Police said citizens have reported mailing checks out that never reach their intended destinations. Instead, the information from the checks is being used to create fraudulent checks for different amounts, then the culprits attempt to deposit the checks.

Investigators said the checks are being stolen from mailboxes on curbsides or in parking lots. Suspects may use duplicate keys to the boxes or other methods to get the mail out of the box, according to police.

Police said this is happening in Connecticut and other surrounding states. The public should report any suspicious activity or vandalism of a mailbox to police.

Anyone mailing a check is encouraged to bring it inside the post office or give it to a mail carrier.