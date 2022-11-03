Stonington's Lobster Trap Tree to Be ‘Bigger' and ‘Better' for Year Two

The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce is bringing the famous Lobster Trap Tree back to Stonington for the second year, promising a "bigger" and "better" display.

"Last year, the tree was 360 traps and this year it is 420," said Lisa Konicki, president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce. "That means more artists, more artwork, more sponsor participation, and just more to see."

The chamber estimates that the lobster trap tree will be about three and a half feet taller this year.

With hundreds of lobster traps forming the tree, buoys act as ornaments. This year, the tree will feature hand painted buoys from more than 125 professional artists. 40 of the buoys were created by Stonington children and families.

"Each buoy tells a story," Konicki said. "They might be memorial buoys in honor of someone who passed away. We also have some that are wedding buoys in honor of that special occasion. There is a lot of love and a lot of care."

Pictures of Stonington's Lobster Trap Tree went viral on social media last year, with BBC naming it as one of the most amazing trees in the world. According to the chamber, the tree drew thousands to the area. One of the goals of the tree is to promote tourism and attract more visitors to borough businesses.

"It's been extremely positive for business. It's a great gateway into the holiday season," Aldo Consolini, a bartender at Noah's Restaurant. "It's really popular and I think it's going to be more popular this time because it is building into the legend of Stonington Borough."

Owner of Grace Your Home, a home goods store in Stonington Borough, said she is excited for the tree to make a return and for the increased traffic that comes with it.

"There are lines. Usually in the winter time there are not that many people here, so it was just amazing," said Mary Grace Sponn. "Perfect Instagram moment."

The tree lighting will be held at the Stonington Town Dock, paying homage to the local fishing industry. It is scheduled for Nov. 26, Small Business Saturday, at 4:30 p.m. The tree will be up through mid-January and will be lit until 9:30 p.m. each night.

"It is a wonderful new tradition for our community," Konicki said.