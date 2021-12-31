Stop and Shop in East Hartford Closes its Doors in January

East Hartford's Stop and Shop is closing its doors at the beginning of January.

This is because of an inability to renew their lease beyond January 2022. In the fall, Stop and Shop was told by the landlord that a lease renewal wouldn't be granted.

The grocery store, located at 940 Silver Ln., will be closing on Jan. 6 as a result.

More than 120 employees that currently work at the East Hartford store have been notified and given the opportunity to transfer to other nearby locations, a spokesperson said.

"Our Stop & Shop stores in Glastonbury, Manchester, and South Windsor - all located less than five miles from the East Hartford store - look forward to serving local customers," the spokesperson said.