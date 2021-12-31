stop and shop

Stop and Shop in East Hartford Closes its Doors in January

NBC Connecticut

East Hartford's Stop and Shop is closing its doors at the beginning of January.

This is because of an inability to renew their lease beyond January 2022. In the fall, Stop and Shop was told by the landlord that a lease renewal wouldn't be granted.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The grocery store, located at 940 Silver Ln., will be closing on Jan. 6 as a result.

More than 120 employees that currently work at the East Hartford store have been notified and given the opportunity to transfer to other nearby locations, a spokesperson said.

Local

COVID-19 13 mins ago

426,000 At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Arrive, But Testing Is Still a Challenge

covid-19 pill 42 mins ago

UConn Health Administers First COVID-19 Pill to Patient

"Our Stop & Shop stores in Glastonbury, Manchester, and South Windsor - all located less than five miles from the East Hartford store - look forward to serving local customers," the spokesperson said.

This article tagged under:

stop and shopEAST HARTFORDjanuary 6januarystores closing
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us