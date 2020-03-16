Stop & Shop to Offer Special Shopping Hours for Customers 60 and Over

Stop & Shop will operate on reduced hours and offer special shopping times for customers 60 and older as the coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S.

Starting Thursday, March 19, Stop & Shop stores will offer special shopping hours for customers 60 and older, who are at higher risk for severe cases of COVID-19. Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. only for those customers over the age of 60.

There will be a designated entrance for this shopping period marked at local stores.

Stop & Shop said they will not be asking for ID as people enter the store, but they ask shoppers to respect the early opening. The company may ask younger customers to leave.

The company also announced Monday they are adjusting their hours for the rest of the public to 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. to give employees more time to unload deliveries and stock shelves. Their home delivery service is also available, though they warned there may be delays with service due to the demand.

Grocery stores have been slammed as concerns about the coronavirus grow amid a rising number of cases across the country.

Many Connecticut stores have already adjusted hours due to the influx of shoppers concerned about the coronavirus.

Health officials have been encouraging the public to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, 41 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut.