Stop Trespassing at Public Fields, Track: Wolcott Police

The Wolcott Police Department is warning residents not to trespass on closed public facilities after people hopped the fence at the high school track and football field Tuesday.

The track and football field have been closed to the public due to social distancing concerns, and the gates are locked. Police said they had to disperse both youths and adults who apparently jumped the fences to use the facilities.

Police remind residents that jumping the fence to access a locked area is trespassing, and anyone doing so could be subject to a misdemeanor summons.

"We are trying to do everything we can to keep the public safe from this virus, but we have to ALL work together. The sooner everyone works together, the sooner we can get rid of this virus,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

At least 63 people in Wolcott have tested positive for COVID-19.