Storm bringing snow and ice Saturday into Sunday could cause some power outages

There are some snow flurries on Friday morning in parts of the state and our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking an impactful storm system that is expected to bring accumulating snow and ice to Connecticut from Saturday into Sunday. And that could lead to power outages.

The northern portion of the state could get up to half of an inch of ice, which would be enough for trees to be weighed down and isolated power outages.

The snow is expected to start on Saturday the afternoon, around 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., before transitioning over to a wintry mix overnight.

Between two and four inches of snow are likely in all of Connecticut.

Lower totals can be expected at the shoreline, and higher totals are likely in northern Connecticut near the Massachusetts border.

The snow is expected to get heavier through the first half of Saturday night, then transition to a mix of sleet and freezing rain overnight.

The freezing rain could last through midday Sunday, especially in the northwest hills.

The shoreline will likely get less than a quarter of an inch of ice.

Winter storm watches, wind advisories and winter weather advisories have been issued and you can get them here.

