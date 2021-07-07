Storm Damage July 7, 2021

NBC Connecticut
A section of road closed on Henry Street in Manchester due to damaged wires.
NBC Connecticut
A branch on a home near the intersection of Irving and Woodland streets in Manchester.
NBC Connecticut
A branch on a home near the intersection of Irving and Woodland streets in Manchester.
NBC Connecticut
Chapel Road in South Windsor
NBC Connecticut
A tree down across Ellington Road in South Windsor.
Jimmy McKenna
East Granby damage.
Maria Scanlon
Granby damage

