Storm Damage July 7, 2021 Published 40 mins ago • Updated 26 mins ago 7 photos 1/7 NBC Connecticut A section of road closed on Henry Street in Manchester due to damaged wires. 2/7 NBC Connecticut A branch on a home near the intersection of Irving and Woodland streets in Manchester. 3/7 NBC Connecticut A branch on a home near the intersection of Irving and Woodland streets in Manchester. 4/7 NBC Connecticut Chapel Road in South Windsor 5/7 NBC Connecticut A tree down across Ellington Road in South Windsor. 6/7 Jimmy McKenna East Granby damage. 7/7 Maria Scanlon Granby damage More Photo Galleries Storm Damage Tuesday, July 6, 2021 Pictures Show Aftermath of Miami Beach Condo Building Collapse A Photo History of Olympic Uniforms Your ‘Ring of Fire' Photos