Storm damage seen across Connecticut on Friday By Bryan Mercer • Published 38 mins ago • Updated 21 mins ago Viewers from across the state sent in photos after severe thunderstorms passed through. 5 photos 1/5 Jared Pinkus A bolt of lightning captured across the street from a home in Cheshire. 2/5 Bill Cleary A tree fell onto a porch in the Broad Brook neighborhood of East Windsor. 3/5 Stacy Routhier A tree fell onto the road near Route 185 in Simsbury. 4/5 Paul Jankowski Strong winds caused a tree to fall onto a patio and gazebo in Bristol. 5/5 Tolland CT Fire Dept. Tolland Firefighters posted this photo of a tree on wires on Hurlburt Road.