Storm damage seen across Connecticut on Friday

By Bryan Mercer

Viewers from across the state sent in photos after severe thunderstorms passed through.

5 photos
1/5
Jared Pinkus
A bolt of lightning captured across the street from a home in Cheshire.
2/5
Bill Cleary
A tree fell onto a porch in the Broad Brook neighborhood of East Windsor.
3/5
Stacy Routhier
A tree fell onto the road near Route 185 in Simsbury.
4/5
Paul Jankowski
Strong winds caused a tree to fall onto a patio and gazebo in Bristol.
5/5
Tolland CT Fire Dept.
Tolland Firefighters posted this photo of a tree on wires on Hurlburt Road.

This article tagged under:

weather

