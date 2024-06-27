Trees down, roads closed, power out for nearly 50,000 across Connecticut

Power is out for nearly 50,000 homes and businesses across the state and trees and wires are down, closing several roads, after intense storms on Wednesday night.

The storms brought heavy rain, thunder, intense lighting and wind gusts of 77 miles per hour, according to reports from Bradley Airport.

Eversource is reporting more than 49,000 power outages while United Illuminating and Norwich Public Utilities each have a few hundred.

Most of the Eversource outages are in Hartford, Avon, Newington, East Haddam, Canton, Goshen, Simsbury, Woodbury, Farmington, Windham, Watertown, Bristol, Durham, West Hartford, Cornwall and Wethersfield.

In Windsor, a tree fell onto a home on Robin Road, trapping a 3-year-old child in a bedroom, according to fire officials.

Assistant Chief Daniel Savelli said by the time firefighters arrived, the parents had pulled the toddler from the bedroom but the family was still trapped inside the house. Firefighters were able to safely remove the family from the home, Savelli said.

An ambulance crew checked out the 3-year-old, but the child was not injured.

The building inspector was called to the scene, but Savelli said it was likely that the home would be deemed uninhabitable.

A large tree split in two on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol and landed on several cars at Redstone Commons.

A tree came crashing down onto seven cars in Bristol, causing lots of damage.

Josh Henton, of Bristol, said the winds picked up around 10 p.m. and brought the tree down.

“Last night, I could see the car, I was like maybe it’s just the windshield that’s broken, but it’s completely gone,” he said.

Trees and wires are down in Bridgewater, Burlington, Canaan, Granby, Harwinton, Hebron, Kent, Manchester, Newington, New Milford, Putnam, Simsbury, Torrington and Winchester.

