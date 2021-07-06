Storm Damage Tuesday, July 6, 2021

NBC Connecticut
A tree came down on a home on Belle Avenue in Enfield during severe storms Tuesday.
Bill Pelkey
Quick burst of wind and a touch of lightning, and we have trees down at the Federal Hill area in Bristol.
Ray Sinclair
Tree down in Vernon
Ethan Smith
Tree damage in Thomaston
Deb Messier
Tree damage in Ellington

