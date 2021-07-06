Storm Damage Tuesday, July 6, 2021 Published 56 mins ago • Updated 2 mins ago 5 photos 1/5 NBC Connecticut A tree came down on a home on Belle Avenue in Enfield during severe storms Tuesday. 2/5 Bill Pelkey Quick burst of wind and a touch of lightning, and we have trees down at the Federal Hill area in Bristol. 3/5 Ray Sinclair Tree down in Vernon 4/5 Ethan Smith Tree damage in Thomaston 5/5 Deb Messier Tree damage in Ellington More Photo Galleries Pictures Show Aftermath of Miami Beach Condo Building Collapse A Photo History of Olympic Uniforms Your ‘Ring of Fire' Photos Photos: Middletown Pride 2021 Showcase Events