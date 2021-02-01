Storm Drops More Than a Foot of Snow in Parts of CT; Wintry Mix Moving in Southeast

The cleanup is beginning after a storm that reached blizzard status in parts of the state dropped over a foot of snow in much of Connecticut Monday.

Snow was still falling in some parts Monday night, while other areas saw a transition to a wintry mix. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan warned that cleanup should begin before the wetter mix turned the snow too heavy.

Many schools have opted for remote learning days Tuesday, though some have announced closures. See the full list here.

As expected we have transitioned to rain in southeastern Connecticut. Radar here is depicting melting snowflakes a few thousand feet up. May want to start shoveling before things get too heavy and sloppy. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/f3FSEE9SY4 — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) February 2, 2021

The Waterbury and Bridgeport areas saw a storm that officially ranked as a blizzard, with wind gusts of more than 35 mph and visibility at or under 1/4 mile for three consecutive hours.

Some towns have seen more than a foot of snow, while others, especially in northeastern Connecticut, had a less impressive showing.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of Connecticut through Tuesday morning.

