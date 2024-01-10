Storm led to wet and windy conditions along the shoreline

There were some flooded areas in East Haven on Wednesday.

Overnight, there were several inches of water along Cosey Beach Avenue. At high tide, parts of the road were completely underwater.

It was also a wet commute for drivers in Branford.

Water pooled under the overpass on Montowese Street. One woman remembered her husband getting stuck in that exact spot about a year ago.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"All of the sudden the car stopped. Had no idea how deep the water was. He couldn't move," said Susan Flynn, of Branford.

Flynn says it was dark out when this happened. There were no signs or cones, warning drivers of street flooding. While she is happy to see more signage, she says she knows how to handle these situations.

"Obviously,, I'm going to turn around because we've lost an engine to this," said Flynn.

Some people woke up to several inches of water in their neighborhoods.

"It's a little crazy. I didn't know that it floods like this over here. That's why I'm running in the middle of the street. I think I like kicked a puddle and now both of my feet are soaked," said Darius Griffin of East Haven.

Griffin went for a jog around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when he noticed some flooding. He says he moved to the area a few months ago whereas Ted Wislocki has lived by the water for years.

"The good thing about where we live is it's up a little bit, and there's this sea wall here. So, we're lucky where we're living, too," said Wislocki.

Those we spoke to didn't seem to mind the flooding. If you encounter standing water while driving, it's urged to seek other routes.