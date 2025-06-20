Stowe Center in Hartford to host ‘Inheriting Freedom' tour on Saturday

The Stowe Center in Hartford is filled with centuries-old history and this Saturday you can explore inside during a tour about what it means to Inherit Freedom.

“We talk about the white antislavery writer Harriet Beecher Stowe and Black abolitionist Fredrick Douglass and how their lives connect,” Versatile Poetiq, a visitor experience associate, said.

Visitors will learn about Stowe and Douglass’ family history as young children, parents, all the way up to when they became world famous writers.

“Their love for their children was so central to why they tried to create a better world. For Frederick, he wanted to build a world where children could live in freedom and build lives in freedom, and for Harriet it was her love as a mom that helped create sympathy for enslaved families,” Brenna Harvey, education and visitor center team coordinator, said.

"Inheriting Freedom: An Intergenerational Tour" focuses on family, freedom, education and love.

Douglass was inspired by his own story of being separated from his mother, Harriet Bailey.

The heartbreaking moment is illustrated in an image.

“Which is a really painful, very powerful, narrative from his life. The last time he saw her, he was enslaved on the Wye plantation in rural Maryland and he remembers a night he was sent to bed without food. He was really hungry, searching the kitchen just for a crumb and his mom showed up unexpectedly,” Harvey said.

Bailey dropped off a heart-shaped ginger cake and called Douglass her valentine. After getting freedom, Douglas chose his own birthday, he selected Feb. 14.

“So much of Frederick Douglass' life is about telling his own story, control over his story, power over his story and part of that is making sure the world remembers his mother, making sure they remember her courage, they remember her love for children,” Harvey said.

In the same room, visitors will learn about Stowe’s family.

“You see Harriet's family, you see and feel her family all throughout the house,” Poetiq said.

Families get a glimpse into the material Douglass’ used to sleep on, as well as some of the items enslaved people would use to have some dignity while eating.

“One of these items is an oyster shell. He describes very vividly in his biography he was forced to eat cornmeal, mush, very plain, oftentimes not very filling, usually not ever enough food and even given a spoon,” Harvey said.

The tour also highlights Douglass’ wife, Anna Murray Douglass, who used all her money and labor skills to get Douglass to freedom.

“The power of love, the power of having a woman behind you, to inspire you and encourage you, empower you and push you to freedom, is very key,” Poutiq said.

Kids can also participate in Emerging Activists segments, which offer storytelling, arts and crafts and much more.

Registration is required for the tour on June 21, July 18 and Aug. 16.