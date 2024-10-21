Bridgeport

Worker trapped in basement of home under construction in Bridgeport

Crews are working to free a worker who is trapped under rocks in the basement of a multifamily home in Bridgeport after a collapse.

The home, located in the 1000 block of Stratford Avenue in Bridgeport, is vacant and under construction, officials said.

Fire officials said this is an older home and the foundation is made of rocks.

Another construction worker made the 911 call, according to fire officials. They said the injuries the trapped worker sustained are not life-threatening.

Bridgeport firefighters, police and AMR are all at the scene.

Emergency crews are responding to a construction site in Bridgeport where a worker is trapped, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

Bridgeport
