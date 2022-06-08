Stratford Firefighter Suffers Minor Injury While Battling House Fire

A firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling a fire in Stratford early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to James Street just before 3:30 a.m. and found fire in the attic of a Cape Cod style single-family home.

One Stratford firefighter suffered a minor burn injury and was treated and released from Bridgeport Hospital, fire officials said.

Three adults were asleep when the fire and smoke alarms inside the home alerted them.

Fire officials said the fire was under control in around 30 minutes.

The house is uninhabitable and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The Stratford fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.