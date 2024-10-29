Stratford man exchanged gunfire with people who were trying to steal his vehicle: police

A Stratford man fired gunshots at people who were believed to be trying to steal one of his vehicles and one or more of the suspects shot back, hitting the man’s house, according to police.

Officers responded to Burritt Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a disturbance and learned that the resident had exchanged gunfire with at least two people who might have been trying to steal a vehicle that was parked in his driveway, police said.

The suspects fired several rounds and hit the house.

No injuries were reported. Police are working to identify suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Panton at (203) 385-4143 or email mpanton@townofstratford.com.