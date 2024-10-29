Stratford

Stratford man exchanged gunfire with people who were trying to steal his vehicle: police

stratford police department
NBC Connecticut

A Stratford man fired gunshots at people who were believed to be trying to steal one of his vehicles and one or more of the suspects shot back, hitting the man’s house, according to police.  

Officers responded to Burritt Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a disturbance and learned that the resident had exchanged gunfire with at least two people who might have been trying to steal a vehicle that was parked in his driveway, police said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The suspects fired several rounds and hit the house.

No injuries were reported. Police are working to identify suspects.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Panton at (203) 385-4143 or email mpanton@townofstratford.com.

This article tagged under:

Stratford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us