Stratford Library to Host Banned Books Event

In anticipation for World Book Day, Stratford Library is hosting a banned books event to “celebrate the right to read.”

On Tuesday, the library and The UNESCO Center for Global Friendship will be jointly showcasing multiple books that have been challenged in the past, according to the library.

“The goal of this in-person activity is to bring together a transgenerational audience celebrating the love and power of reading,” said Executive Director of the UNESCO Center for Global Friendship Angelucci Manigat, Jr.

In addition, the library’s director Sheri Szymanski will deliver a keynote speech about the state of book censorship in America.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The event will take place in the library’s Lovell Room auditorium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is free to all and refreshments will be served.