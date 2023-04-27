Stratford Man Killed in Crash

Police are investigating a crash that killed a 30-year-old Stratford man.

Police said a 1997 Corvette and a 2000 Honda VFR800 motorcycle crashed just before 5 p.m. on April 13 at Main Street and West Broad Street.

An 18-year-old was driving the Corvette and was trying to turn left onto West Broad Street and the motorcycle, driven by 30-year-old Marc Desruisseaux, of Stratford, was going south on Main Street when the crash happened, police said.

Desruisseaux was thrown from the motorcycle and died from his injuries, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

An investigation into the crash is underway.